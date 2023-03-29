Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

TVE traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.99. 860,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,250. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.78.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3838485 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 10,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.28.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

