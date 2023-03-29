T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 219,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

TDVG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. 24,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,007. The company has a market capitalization of $283.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

