Sysco’s (SYY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. 1,292,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,144. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

