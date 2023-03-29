Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $138.41

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.41 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 123.90 ($1.52). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 123.90 ($1.52), with a volume of 1,331,120 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 213 ($2.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The stock has a market cap of £545.39 million, a P/E ratio of 592.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($27,030.35). Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

