Synapse Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003157 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $161.81 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

