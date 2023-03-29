Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in March

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,320.0 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of SWSDF remained flat at $594.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.27. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $408.91 and a 52-week high of $646.50.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

About Swiss Life

(Get Rating)

See Also

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.