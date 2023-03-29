Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 447,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,204.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF remained flat at $23.11 during trading on Wednesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

