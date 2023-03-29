Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 177.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching SEK 16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1-year high of SEK 21.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.54 by SEK 0.02. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

