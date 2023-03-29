Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,681,300 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the February 28th total of 906,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 600.5 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

