Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,681,300 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the February 28th total of 906,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 600.5 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %
Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.