Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,654,400 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 2,045,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,060.4 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock remained flat at $13.15 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.
About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (SVCBF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.