Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in March

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Suzuki Motor stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.03. 1,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.02.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.58. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Further Reading

