SunPower Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 13,254 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,192 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Get SunPower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.