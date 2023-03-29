SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 6.7%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 3,232,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,382,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

