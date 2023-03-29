Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 924,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,800,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

