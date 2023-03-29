Sunburst Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,306,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,388,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,413. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

