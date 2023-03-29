Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,257 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,696. The firm has a market cap of $718.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $68.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

