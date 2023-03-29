Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

AMGN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.74. 641,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

