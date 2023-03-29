Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,032 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.88. 1,484,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,385. The firm has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.