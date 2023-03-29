Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases 17,183 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 284.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.24. 505,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,001. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

