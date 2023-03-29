Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.98. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $301.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

