Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 479,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 84,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,223. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

