Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.32. 251,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,283. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.47 and a 200 day moving average of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

