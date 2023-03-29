Sunburst Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,652 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 7.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 250,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 137,718 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 157,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 648,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

