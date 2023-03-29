Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 11,640 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 802,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 317,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,105,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

