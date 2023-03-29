Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 12,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DE traded up $4.74 on Wednesday, hitting $400.09. The stock had a trading volume of 236,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $411.70 and its 200 day moving average is $404.82. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

