Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 449,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,593. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

