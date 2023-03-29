Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPXL traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. 3,008,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,266,404. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $128.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

