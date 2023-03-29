Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 13,174 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 476.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.11 and its 200-day moving average is $215.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

