Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $205.41. 106,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,572. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.