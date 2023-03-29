Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 106,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 87,996 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 240,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 241,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,660. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.