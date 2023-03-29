Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

