Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.1 %

LANC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.92. 62,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.