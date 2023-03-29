Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,549. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

