Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Sumco Stock Down 1.5 %
Sumco stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. 7,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.35. Sumco has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74.
About Sumco
