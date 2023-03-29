Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $3.22 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,316 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

AMD stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

