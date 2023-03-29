Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $326.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

