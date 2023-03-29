Sturgeon Ventures LLP Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 3.3% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $255.35 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.39.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

