Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Down 64.7% in March

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance
NASDAQ SDIG remained flat at $0.58 during trading on Tuesday. 352,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $10.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
