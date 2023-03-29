Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 432 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned approximately 0.10% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 83,212 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 55,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 197,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,389. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $94.67.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

