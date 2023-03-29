Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.33 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,960. The company has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

