Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.48. 340,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,531. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

