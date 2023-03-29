Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,721 shares of company stock worth $7,754,792. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.41. The company had a trading volume of 72,951,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,994,375. The company has a market capitalization of $611.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

