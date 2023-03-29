Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $401.24. The company had a trading volume of 566,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,265. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.82. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.