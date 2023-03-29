Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires Shares of 1,848 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. 168,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $221.71. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

