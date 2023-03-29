Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,859,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

