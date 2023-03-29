Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $80.14 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $80.14 million and $8.45 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.18 or 0.06347167 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00060573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017606 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,549,573 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

