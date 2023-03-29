Stratis Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $78.66 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.59 or 0.06493849 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,532,923 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

