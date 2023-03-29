Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $14.11

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $15.30. Stratasys shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 682,645 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

About Stratasys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at $173,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.