Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $14.11

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $15.30. Stratasys shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 682,645 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.35.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
