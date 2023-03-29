STP (STPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.29 Million

STP (STPT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $86.58 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00204515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,329.90 or 0.99991884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04588678 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $5,602,778.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.