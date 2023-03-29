Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 63,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. 137,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,286. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

